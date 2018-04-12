Twins Add Big XII Duo to 2018 Roster

April 12, 2018 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana Twins News Release





Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of a pair of Big XII players to their 2018 roster. Both Tanner Sparks and Dylan Ditzenberger agreed to join the Twins in their quest to bring the 2018 TCL Championship to Texarkana.

Tanner Sparks is a Pitcher/Infielder from Shawnee, Oklahoma who is a freshman at Oklahoma State University. Sparks had an illustrious high school career at Shawnee High School where he was a 2017 MaxPreps High School All American and a two-time Rawlings/Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American. He finished his time at Shawnee having led the team to three straight 5A state titles and being named The Oklahoman's 2017 All-State Player of the Year with a season where he hit .504 with 12 home runs and 81 RBIs at the plate and a 10-0 record with a .82 ERA on the mound.

Dylan Ditzenberger is another Big XII Freshman who has experience in the field and on the mound. The Allen, Texas native had a great high school career, which he is looking to build upon as a member of the Kansas Jayhawks baseball team. While in high school, Ditzenberger dazzled during his Senior season where he maintained a .436 batting average at the plate and .247 ERA on the mound, including a no hitter in the district championship, leading Allen to their first playoff appearance during his time there.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana - for tickets and information on Texarkana's very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2018 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from April 12, 2018

Twins Add Big XII Duo to 2018 Roster - Texarkana Twins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.