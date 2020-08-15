Tully Monsters Win Slugfest against the Herd 9-4

August 15, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





It's been a rough stretch for the NERDS Herd, as they've lost their last seven games. The Tully Monsters are a different story. They've won their last three, and looked to extend it to four with a win tonight. There was no shortage of action between the two teams, as a total of twenty-three hits tallied the final scoreboard. The deciding factor was runners in scoring position.

The Tully Monsters were the first to scratch across a run in the first inning. After a lead off walk, Tyler Depreta-Johnson lined a single to right field. A fly ball from Nick Meyer allowed the runners to advance. Luke Mangieri finished the job by driving in Caleb Ricca on a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom half, the Herd displayed an aggressive approach at the plate. Brylie Ware extended his hit streak to six games, with a single up the middle. James Free smoked a two out double down the right field line. Tully Monster pitcher Taylor Bloye prevented a run from scoring as he struck out Caeden Harris to end the inning.

Early and often seemed to be the name of the game for the Tully Monsters tonight. Michael Deeb was the first runner of the second inning on a walk. Robbie Kellerman and Philip Caulfield singled in the following at-bats. Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled again, and drove in two runs. The Tully Monsters jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

A little glimpse of success for the Herd came in the third inning. Brylie Ware started things with his second single of the night. A walk and single loaded the bases with one out. Caeden Harris drove in the Herd's first run on a sacrifice fly. The Herd had bases loaded again after Tyler Ryan was hit by a pitch. The inning came to an abrupt ending after Ryan was picked off at first.

The Tully Monsters continued to find ways to score notching two more runs on the scoreboard. In the fourth, Nick Meyer drove in Philip Caulfield on a sacrifice fly to left field. In the next at-bat, Caleb Ricca scored from second on an error. In the bottom half, the Herd had runners on first and second with one out. Taylor Bloye was able to control the situation as he got the next two batters to line and fly out. After four, the Tully Monsters led 5-1.

The tide changed in favor of the Herd in the bottom of the fifth. Kevin Watson Jr. led off with a double to right field. Jame Free continued to swing a hot bat, as he hit a double to right for his third hit of the night. Caden Harris drove Free in on a single. Harris later scored on an infield single from Mark Traylor. The Herd put up their first crocked number on the scoreboard, and trailed 5-4.

In the seventh inning, the Tully Monsters gained some much needed breathing room. Two batters reached base on walks with one out. Michael Deeb singled to load the bases. Robbie Kellerman finished the job with a single that scored two runs. They scored again in the eighth on a RBI single from Nick Meyer, and on a ground ball from Alex McKenna.

The next games of the City of Champions Cup are tomorrow at 12:05pm and 5:05pm. The first game will be between the Deep Dish and Tully Monsters. The evening game will be between the NERDS Herd and Joliet Slammers. To purchase your tickets for the game, click here, or call our box office at 815-722-2287

Box Score Recap:

Tully Monsters - 9 runs, 11 hits, 1 error, 11 runners left on base

NERDS Herd - 4 runs, 12 hits, 2 errors, 10 runners left on base

WP - Taylor Bloye

LP - Wes Albert

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Tyler Depreta-Johnson - 4/5, 4 1B, 2 RBI, R.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.