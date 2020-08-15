McSteen, Slammers Shut out Deep Dish 2-0

August 15, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers defeated the Chicago Deep Dish 2-0 in Saturday afternoon's 2020 City of Champions Cup matchup. Starting pitcher Jake McSteen's phenomenal outing and Zach Kirtley's solo homer were both major factors in the Slammers victory.

McSteen was outstanding in his start, shutting down the Deep Dish lineup over six innings. The lefthander struck out seven and earned his City of Champions Cup-leading fifth win of the season while allowing just four hits. His ERA fell to 1.74 following the performance.

Second baseman Glenallen Hill Jr. and left fielder Dalys Binder were the only Deep Dish batters to reach scoring position against McSteen. Hill Jr. doubled in the first inning and Binder doubled in the fifth, but McSteen and the Slammers left them stranded on base.

Starting pitcher Vladimir Nunez displayed a solid effort for the Deep Dish, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. The righthander struck out seven- his highest total so far in the City of Champions Cup. He cruised through the first three innings of his start, but was tagged for a run in each of his final two frames.

Kirtley, playing shortstop, recorded the first hit of the day for the Slammers: an opposite-field solo home run in the fourth inning. The blast brought his City of Champions Cup-leading home run total to five. Kirtley also singled in the sixth inning.

Slammers left fielder Zac Taylor batted in the second run of the game for the Slammers in the fifth inning. Third baseman Tyler Plantier doubled down the left field line, and Taylor brought him around to score with a single back up the middle. Taylor contributed on defense, too: He made a difficult diving catch in the fourth inning to steal a base hit from Deep Dish designated hitter Erik Ostberg, and reached above the left field wall to catch a deep fly ball for the second out of the ninth inning.

The bullpens for both teams were shut down on Saturday afternoon. Deep Dish reliever Brock Stewart pitched three one-hit innings after Nunez, striking out six. Christian Tripp pitched two clean innings for the Slammers after McSteen, and Trevor Charpie worked around a one-out single to pick up the save.

With the win, the first-place Slammers improved to 11-4 on the season, while the third-place Deep Dish's five-game winning streak came to an end with the loss. The Slammers hope to build off of the win in their next game against the NERDS Herd on Sunday at 5:05 p.m., while the Deep Dish will attempt to bounce back in their game on Sunday against the Tully Monsters at 1:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 2 4 0 3

Chicago Deep Dish 0 5 0 6

WP - Jake McSteen (5-0)

LP - Vladimir Nunez (0-3)

SV - Trevor Charpie (3)

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Jake McSteen (6 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 4 H, 0 BB)

