Tully Monsters Fend off Herd 6-5

To say it's been a rough weekend for the Tully Monsters is an understatement. They desperately needed a win Sunday night to keep pace with the first-place Slammers. After dropping their last two games, the Tully Monsters needed to revamp their bullpen and jumpstart their bats. Their opponent, the NERDS Herd, are in a similar situation, as they're now in last place for the first time all season.

Philip Caulfield led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a ground rule double. Christian Funk drove in the first run of the game with a ground ball just deep enough in the infield. The Tully Monsters singled in the next at-bat, and Matthew Koehler walked. Alonzo Jones capitalized on a hanging fastball, and smacked it over the right field fence for a home run. The Tully Monsters were off and running with an early 4-0 lead.

The Herd were hitless through three innings, and went down 1-2-3 twice. In the 4th inning, the streak was broken with a leadoff single from Hayden Cantrelle. Ryan Stacy singled as well to put runners on the corners with one out. Matt McGarry hit a sacrifice fly to score the Herd's first run of the game, as they left the inning trailing 4-1.

In the 5th inning, the Herd continued to put runs on the board after finding their groove in the previous inning. Kevin Watson hit a solo home run onto Power Alley in right field. After Terrance Doston walked, Hayden Cantrelle roped a double into the right field corner. Brylie Ware continued his hot streak with a single that drove in both runners to tie the game at four a piece.

The Tully Monsters answered back with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Nick Meyer reached base on a four pitch walk with one out. Christian Funk singled after, and Luke Mangieri reached first base on an error. Matthew Koehler did his job with a sacrifice fly to score Meyer. This was Koehler's first RBI since opening night on July 16th. The Tully Monsters scored for the first time since the 1st inning, and regained the lead at 5-4.

Tyler Depreta-Johnson kept the momentum going in the Tully Monster's dugout. Alex McKenna was hit on the first pitch of his at-bat from new pitcher Kipp Rollings. Depreta-Johnson drove McKenna in on a single up the middle. The Tully Monsters extended their lead to 6-4 after six innings.

The Herd were able to get one run back in the 7th inning. Brylie Ware singled for the second time tonight. Matt McGarry singled to right field with two outs. A curveball spiked in the dirt went over the shoulder of catcher Nick Meyer, which allowed Ware to score easily. The inning ended shortly after, but the Herd were back within one.

The flow of the game suggested that the end would be exciting, and it turned out that way in the 9th inning. With one out, Hayden Cantrelle walked and Brylie Ware singled for the third time. Ryan Stacy flew out to left field for out number two, but Cantrelle moved to third after tagging. Kyle Johnson earned his second save of the season, after getting Matt McGarry to fly out to left field. The Tully Monsters held off the Herd and won 6-5.

Box Score Recap:

NERDS Herd - 5 runs, 11 hits, 1 error, 9 runners left on base

Tully Monsters - 6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 6 runners left on base

WP - Sean Leland

LP - Wesley Albert

SV - Kyle Johnson

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Brylie Ware - 3/5, 2 RBI, R.

