Deep Dish Beat Slammers 9-5, Win Fourth Straight

JOLIET, IL - The Chicago Deep Dish rattled off their third consecutive win of the City of Champions Cup, beating the first-place Joliet Slammers 9-5. Though the lead was exchanged multiple times throughout the contest, the Deep Dish rode left fielder Andre Nnebe's big day at the plate and a strong bullpen performance to the narrow victory.

Nnebe was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. In the first inning, he smashed a long home run over the left field fence for his first hit and RBI of the afternoon. He recorded the other two RBIs in the fifth inning, hammering a single back up the middle to score Brandon Riley and Colin Barber.

Designated hitter Erik Ostberg had another productive day for the Deep Dish, going 2-for-5 with two RBI singles. Glenallen Hill Jr. contributed a hit and two RBIs, and shortstop Justin Jones and first baseman Sherman Graves recorded an RBI each in the win.

Deep Dish starter Pat McGowan's outing was brief. He recorded the first five outs of the game, allowing four earned runs on three hits and three walks. The righthander struck out two Slammers.

The bullpen made up for McGowan's short start with a great collective effort. Alex Jorgensen relieved McGowan on the mound and earned the win for his performance. He was efficient, throwing 42 pitches over 3.1 shutout innings. Evan Flynn followed with a scoreless sixth inning and two strikeouts, and Cyrillo Watson closed the game out for the Deep Dish with scoreless seventh and eighth innings. (The ninth inning was not played due to the time limit.)

Slammers pitcher Cameron Aufderheide picked up his first loss of the season despite a respectable performance on the mound. He pitched six innings and struck out eight. Aufderheide allowed seven hits and did not issue a walk, but was only able to strand three baserunners throughout his outing as the Deep Dish capitalized on many of their scoring opportunities. He allowed five runs as a result.

Slammers designated hitter Noah Vaughan had a big game despite the loss, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the eighth inning and two walks. Vaughan and teammate Zach Kirtley are now tied for the City of Champions Cup home run lead with four apiece.

Kirtley contributed at the plate in the loss as well, batting in two runs with a double in the second inning. He brought his City of Champions Cup-leading RBI total to 15 with the two-bagger. Slammers catcher Brian Parreira played well in the loss, too, hitting his first triple of the season in the second inning and recording an RBI.

With the win, the Deep Dish improved to 5-9 on the season. Meanwhile, the first-place Slammers dropped just their third game of the season. The Deep Dish will look for their fourth straight win on Tuesday night against the NERDS Herd, while the Slammers hope to get back on track against the Joliet Tully Monsters on Thursday night.

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base Joliet Slammers 5 6 2 5 Deep Dish 9 10 0 7

WP - Alex Jorgensen (1-0)

LP - Cameron Aufderheide (1-1)

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Andre Nnebe (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

