"Tribute Night" Featuring Amputee Softball Coming on 9/11

August 14, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





The Rocket City Trash Pandas, USA Patriots, and Huntsville's own BeArded WARRIORs organization will band together for an evening of softball, fireworks, and military appreciation on Friday, September 11th.

"Tribute Night" at Toyota Field begins at 5:30PM, followed by player autographs on the concourse from 6-7PM and a 7:30PM first pitch. Fireworks will blast off after the conclusion of the game. Tickets are $10 per person and are ON SALE NOW HERE. Concession stands will be open serving traditional ballpark fare, and fans will be able to grab the latest Trash Pandas merchandise at The Junkyard team store.

The USA Patriots is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities.

BeArded WARRIORs is a Veteran suicide prevention and resource awareness non-profit based in Huntsville, AL, but whose work extends nationwide. This group of military and non-military volunteers provides veterans and their families with the opportunity to experience the fun and camaraderie of post-service community involvement.

CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be in place for all guests at the stadium. Temperatures are taken before anyone can enter Toyota Field, all areas of the park are regularly sanitized, masks are required, and we ask that fans practice social distancing.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.