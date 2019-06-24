Travs Top RockHounds 5-1

Evan White's two-run home run snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-1 win over the RockHounds Sunday afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Travelers added another run after White's home run in the eighth and one more insurance run in the ninth, breaking open a game that was tied at 1-1 after seven innings and had been dominated by pitching and defense.

Justus Sheffield, the # 4 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, went seven strong innings, allowing one run on eight (largely scattered) hits. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter (see below).

Grant Holmes went three scoreless innings and Daulton Jefferies gave up on run in his three innings of work before the Travs broke through against the bullpen (see below).

Arkansas broke the scoreless tie in the fifth on consecutive two-out singles from Aaron Knapp, Mike Ahmed and Donnie Walton (RBI).

The RockHounds tied the game almost entirely on the "wheels" of Dairon Blanco, who scored after ripping his ninth triple of the season with one out in the sixth. With the infield drawn in, Tyler Ramirez grounded out to Walton at shortstop. Blanco broke for home when Walton's throw took flight and narrowly beat White's throw home from first base with a head-first slide.

Walton led off the eighth an opposite field double into the left field corner and White followed with a high drive over the high wall in left-center.

Joseph Odom added an RBI single in the eighth and Kyle Lewis drove in a run with a ninth-inning double to cap the scoring.

The RockHounds went 3-4 against in two series (home-and-home) against Arkansas over the last 10 days. That's much better than most of the Texas League has done against the Travelers, who reach the All-Star break with a league-best 48-26 record. The 'Hounds took 2-of-3 last weekend at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock and the Travs won the series at Security Bank Ballpark, 3-games-to-1.

Notables

Justus Sheffield, who has made one appearance for the Seattle Mariners in 2019, had struggled with command at (AAA) Tacoma, striking out 48 batters in 55.0 innings but also issuing 41 walks. He has had no suck issues since being assigned to Arkansas. The left-hander, after walking two and striking out seven at Corpus Christi, did not a batter Sunday while striking out nine. How sharp was Sheffield? He reached a two-ball count only three times all day (and only one of those went to ball three).

In the last three games of the series, the Arkansas bullpen was perfect, tossing eight consecutive 1-2-3 innings.

Luis Barrera (DNP Sunday) reaches the All-Star break riding a 23-game on-base streak (40-99, .404). Luis, who ranks second in the Texas League with a .323 season average, has hit in 17-of-his-last-18 games (32-81, .395) and in 20-of-22 (40-96, .417).

Kevin Merrell (1-for-4) has hits in 12-of-his-last-14 games (20-54 .370) with nine runs, two doubles, two triples and five RBI.

Edwin Diaz (1-for-4) has hits in 10-of-his-last-11 games (14-41 .341).

Arkansas did its late-inning damage against two relievers who had been nearly impossible to score on of late:

Angel Duno (three runs in 1.0 inning) had allowed one earned run in his last seven outings (12.0 IP, 0.75, 0 BB, 14 strikeouts).

Cody Stull (one run in 1.0 IP), had not allowed a run in his last eight appearances (101/3 innings) and one ER in his previous 14 (20 innings).

