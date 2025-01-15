Trash Pandas to Host Inaugural Rocket City Women in Sports Luncheon on February 18

January 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Inaugural Rocket City Women in Sports Luncheon, presented by PNC Bank, at Toyota Field on Tuesday, February 18, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, in partnership with the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce's Women's Business Council, Huntsville Sports Commission, and Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Women in Sports Luncheon will celebrate the achievements of women in sports while highlighting future opportunities in the region. The event will showcase prominent leaders from both state and local areas. The event will be moderated by Dr. Annie Saylor, President and CEO of SimTech and Vice Chair of the Women's Business Council. Featured speakers include Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and keynote speaker Dr. Karin Lee, Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator at the University of Alabama.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the inaugural Women in Sports Luncheon at Toyota Field," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in sports and inspire future generations. We look forward to bringing the community together to honor these incredible leaders and foster a greater appreciation for women's contributions to the athletic world."

Sponsorships and tickets are now on sale. The Women in Sports Luncheon kicks off for the weeklong festivities at Toyota Field, highlighted by the Rocket City Softball Showcase, presented by PNC Bank, which takes place February 19-24. The showcase will feature 13 NCAA softball programs, including SEC teams from Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss, as well as 12 local high schools. Tickets for the showcase can also be purchased.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale to the general public on January 17. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com.

