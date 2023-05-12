Trash Pandas Shut Out By Shuckers 7-0

May 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas' woes continued Friday night, falling behind in the first and never getting back into the game in a 7-0 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers in the fourth game of their series at MGM Park.

For the second straight game, the Shuckers broke through with a big first inning. With the bases loaded and one out against starter Landon Marceaux, Freddy Zamora hit a soft line drive through the drawn in Trash Pandas infield, resulting in a two-run double to open the scoring. Jeferson Quero followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Zavier Warren extended the lead to four with a solo home run leading off the second. Three innings later, Zamora made it a 5-0 game with a solo home run on a line drive down the left field line, caping the scoring off Marceaux. Over five innings, Marceaux allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The early support would be more than enough for Shuckers starter Tobias Myers. After a single from Edgar Quero in the first, Myers would not allow another baserunner until a leadoff walk to Kevin Maitan in the sixth. The Biloxi righty got into his biggest jam in the seventh. A one-out walk to Orlando Martinez and a single by Jeremiah Jackson put two on with one out, ending Myers' night. Reliever Luis Contreras entered and immediately threw a wild pitch, putting the runners in scoring position. But Contreras struck out the next two hitters he faced to end the inning and strand the runners. Myers (W, 3-0) earned the win, pitching 6.1 scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts, allowing two hits and walking two.

In relief for Rocket City, Eric Torres pitched a scoreless sixth. Ben Joyce was next in the seventh and struck out three, but allowed a two-run home run to Jackson Chourio that extended the Biloxi lead to 7-0. Luke Murphy ended the night on the mound with a clean eighth inning.

Contreras held the Trash Pandas off the board for 1.2 innings. Harold Chirino finished the shutout for the Shuckers with a scoreless ninth. The Biloxi pitching staff combined for 17 strikeouts in the win.

At the plate, Martinez recorded the Trash Pandas' only extra-base hit, a ninth inning double.

The Trash Pandas (14-17) and Shuckers (19-12) continue their series on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at MGM Park. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.