Trash Pandas Ring in Christmas Festivities Friday

November 13, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Christmas Light Show lights up Toyota Field beginning this Friday, November 17th. Full details are available at TrashPandasChristmas.com

Christmas Light Show

The musically synchronized, drive-through Christmas Light Show returns for the fourth straight year and will have nearly one million lights on display. This year's theme is set as "Santa's Favorite Tales" with a nod to Jolly Ol' St. Nick's favorite tales & nursery rhymes like the Gingerbread Man, Goldilocks, Humpty Dumpty, Snow White, and many more!

Guests can drive through 1.5 miles of displays for $30 per car. Festivities begin at 5pm each night, rain or shine. Guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for the synchronized soundtrack for the light show. Tickets are $60 for 15-passenger vans or larger vehicles. Group rates are available as well.

Winter Wonderland

Admission price includes access inside Toyota Field's Winter Wonderland (open select nights, schedule at TrashPandasChristmas.com) which features:

Specially decorated Christmas Village Huts

Visits from Santa Claus and Atmosphere Characters on select nights

15-foot Giant Snow Globe

Rotating Artisan Craft & Vendors Booths

Hot Chocolate & Cider ("spiked" options available) & S'mores kits available for purchase

Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation Tree Sale

The Trash Pandas Foundation is partnering with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Stop, and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation to fund raise on the sale of Christmas Trees and proceeds will directly benefit the non-profit organizations. Prices start at $20 and sizes range from 2-feet to 9-feet.

Holiday Merchandise

The Junkyard Team Store will be open during Christmas Light Show night and have a weekly New Era hat special! A rotating New Era cap will be on-sale for just $10 with any purchase. Single game Ticket Vouchers for the 2024 Season as well as 2024 20-Game Mini Plans are also available.

