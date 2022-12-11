Trash Pandas Release New Halo Blue Uniforms

On Sunday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas unveiled new Halo Blue Uniforms, their first addition to the on-field collection since the team began play in 2021.

The uniforms honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. The Trash Panda will wear the uniforms for all Friday home games at Toyota Field during the 2023 season.

The blue color of the jerseys and caps is a tribute to the thin blue layer of atmosphere that surrounds the earth from an astronaut's perspective in space. The jersey features Rocket City across the chest and numbers on the back in white, with each sleeve also having a white stripe. The Angels' logo will be featured on the right sleeve, paying homage to Rocket City's parent club.

The cap features the Trash Pandas' white "RC" logo, standing for Rocket City. The alternate logo consists of an "R" in the shape of a Rocket, while the "C" represents a halo.

"I'm a big fan of these," said 2022 Trash Pandas pitcher Kolton Ingram, one of the first players to model the uniform. "With the Rocket City on the front, it gives a different perspective to the all white uniform, and it gives us something else to stand out. It really matches well with the blue stripe on the pants and the blue belt we already wear."

"It's a different type of jersey. This gives us something else to stand out," said first baseman Sonny DiChiara, who modeled the uniforms with Ingram. "It's cool to see them on the field and how it matches with the whole entire uniform."

"Growing up, I always loved the old blue style jerseys the Angels used to wear," Ingram added. "So this really gives respect to that."

The jerseys will make their on-field debut on Friday, April 7, 2023, when the Trash Pandas host the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field at 6:35 p.m.

