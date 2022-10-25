Trash Pandas Release 2023 Game Times

The Rocket City Trash Pandas today announced game times for the third season in franchise history, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Opening Night, Thursday, April 6, 2023, against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. It will be the first time in franchise history the Trash Pandas open the season at home.

The 2023 Southern League season will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven opponents.

Most Tuesday through Saturday games at Toyota Field are scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a few exceptions. In 2023, the Trash Pandas will host three Wednesday Education Day games at 11:05 a.m. on April 19, May 3, and September 6. As a result, the Tuesday night games on April 18, May 2, and September 5 will begin at 6:05 p.m.

New in 2023 will be later start times on select Sundays. For April and most of May, Sunday games will start at 2:35 p.m. On Sunday, May 28 against Chattanooga, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ahead of Memorial Day on May 29. All Sunday home games in June, July, and August will now begin at 4:05 p.m., making it easier for fans to attend games as the weather cools off each night. All game times are subject to change. Sunday afternoon games return to 2:35 p.m. in September.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as Opening Night on April 6, special Memorial Day Fireworks Sunday, May 28, and an Independence Day spectacular for a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2023. More weekly promotions return including Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays, and Kids Run The Bases on Sundays.

New to the promotions lineup in 2023 will be All You Can Eat Wednesdays, with all tickets specially priced to include a selection of unlimited food such as hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, and fountain drinks. This promotion will not be valid for the three Wednesday Education Day games. The full 2023 promotional schedule is still to come. Trash Pandas mini plans for the 2023 season will go on sale on Friday, November 18 at 9 a.m.

