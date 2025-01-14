Trash Pandas Launch Free Culinary Program 'Cooking up Success'

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce the launch of 'Cooking Up Success,' a free culinary training program designed to empower aspiring professionals in the sports and hospitality industry. This four-to six-week semi-intensive program, which begins on January 27, is open to individuals aged 16 and older, regardless of culinary experience. It focuses on equipping participants with the essential skills needed to excel in a professional kitchen.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in a commercial kitchen, learning vital culinary techniques, kitchen safety, and sanitation practices. Weekly sessions will incorporate practical cooking, food preparation, and mentorship from experienced chefs. The curriculum also emphasizes teamwork and includes assessments to ensure mastery of skills.

"Our staff believes that culinary excellence is not just about cooking-it's about creating opportunities," said Rocket City Trash Pandas Head Chef, JT Chandler. "I'm thrilled to kick off the 'Cooking Up Success' program! It's a chance for participants to unleash their creativity, develop essential skills, and gain a foothold in the vibrant food service industry. I can't wait to see how this program ignites passion and transforms aspiring chefs into professionals!"

The program aims to forge pathways to employment, with partnerships established with local restaurants and food service providers. Graduates will have access to job placement opportunities, including potential positions in the food and beverage department at Toyota Field.

