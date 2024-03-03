Trash Pandas in Tempe: Spring Training Roundup Week 1

The first week of spring training has come and gone and the Los Angeles Angels find themselves over the .500 mark.

Several former Rocket City Trash Pandas have played a role in the Angels strong start to spring training.

Here are some of those names who have shined in the Arizona sun.

1B Nolan Schanuel (2023)

The 2023 Trash Panda started his spring red hot as he recorded a hit in his first four games.

Schanuel holds a team-leading .385 batting average through his first five games and also picked up a stolen base on Wednesday against the Rockies.

SS Zach Neto (2022-2023)

The highlight of Neto's first week came against the Guardians as he launched a solo homer well over the center field wall for his first of spring training.

Neto has accumulated a .273 batting average through his first five games and is the only Angels hitter with a double, triple and a home run in the first week of play.

SS Kyren Paris (2022-2023)

Like Neto, Paris also currently has a .273 average to go along with 2 RBI, but he saved his best performance of the week for last.

On Friday against the Padres, Paris picked up his first multi-hit game while also swiping a bag and making a circus catch at second base.

SP Victor Mederos (2023)

Against a potent Dodgers lineup, Mederos shined during his two innings of work as he allowed just one hit and struck out three.

Mederos would make one more appearance five days later against the Guardians and didn't allow a run in his inning of relief.

SP Jack Kochanowicz (2023)

Kochanowicz pitched an inning of scoreless baseball on Sunday against the Reds working around a hit and a walk in the process.

The righty arm was stretched out more during his most recent appearance against the Padres, collecting six straight outs and earning the hold in an Angels victory.

RP Nick Jones (2022-2023)

The two-year Trash Panda was brought in late against the Dodgers and fueled by a mound visit from Angels manager Ron Washington, was able to work around an early jam while picking up two strikeouts in the process.

Fans saw Jones again three days later against the Brewers as he cruised to a save with little trouble.

