Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 31-September 5

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field to begin the final month of the season with a seven-game, six-day homestand against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, from August 31-September 5. The penultimate homestand of Rocket City's inaugural season features a Friends style T-Shirt Giveaway, 90s Night Jersey Auction, and two fireworks shows.

Tuesday, August 31 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies (Doubleheader)

Gates Open:All gates will open at 3 p.m. VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for August 31 are valid for both games of the single-admission doubleheader. Game One will be the resumption of a suspended game from July 25 with the Trash Pandas trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The suspended game will resume at 4:05 p.m. and will be completed to nine innings. The second game, a seven-inning contest, will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Wednesday, September 1 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue Inc.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Thursday, September 2 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open:All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway: 2,500 adults aged 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Friends style T-Shirt.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Winslow Davis will be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Friday, September 3 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Trustmark.

Saturday, September 4 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the North Alabama sky.

Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty 90s throwback themed jerseys for the Saturday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'throwback' to 76278 and by visiting throwback.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Sunday, September 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Lunch Bag Giveaway: 1,500 kids aged 12 and under will receive a one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas lunch bag.

Canned Food Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate canned food items at the Toyota Field gates. All fans that donate will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting. _

