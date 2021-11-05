Trash Pandas Announce 2022 Game Times

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released game times for the 2022 season, which begins on the road in Birmingham on April 8 before the home opener at Toyota Field against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Over the course of the 2022 season, the Trash Pandas will play 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against their Double-A South opponents.

For the duration of the season, nearly all Tuesday through Saturday games at Toyota Field will begin at 6:35 p.m., with the exceptions of a 6:05 p.m. start on Tuesday, April 26 against Birmingham before our first ever Education Day game against the Barons at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27. All Sunday Rocket City home games are scheduled for 2:35 p.m. All game times are subject to change.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday night home games, as well as the Independence Day spectacular on Monday night, July 4 for a total of 25 postgame fireworks shows throughout the season. Kids Run The Bases will also return following every Sunday home game. The full 2022 promotional schedule is still to come. Trash Pandas mini plans for the 2022 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12 at 9 a.m.

