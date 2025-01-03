Tough Blue Card Collision for EMP, UCFC Want a PK, and a Game of Handball Roulette:Under Review

Phil Lavanco and Ryan Cigich are back for the holiday mega episode of Under Review! The pair review all the controversial decisions from the holiday Major Arena Soccer League action. In San Diego, the Empire Strykers are levied a blue card after a collision. In other action, Utica City FC learn about when a foul in the box is not necessarily a PK. Plus Ryan explains why the new rule about returning from injury.ÃÂ

