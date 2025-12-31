Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 1

Published on December 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







ROY! ROY! ROY!

Our #1 viral moment of 2025 goes back to the day Paige Bueckers danced her way through the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel-only to be surprised with her KIA Rookie of the Year award when she made her way to the end!







