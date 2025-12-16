Top 10 Special Teams Plays of 2025

Published on December 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The Top 10 Special Teams plays from the 2025 CFL season are here. A countdown of the most jaw-dropping moments that rose above the rest and etched their names into the season's highlight reel.







