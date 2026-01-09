Top 10 Plays of December: National Lacrosse League

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







A month to remember

Watch the Top 10 Plays of December on NLL YouTube and NLL+.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.