Tony Neubeck Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Appalachian League announced Tony Neubeck as the league's Pitcher of the Week.

Neubeck made one start, throwing five innings, striking out 13 hitters, with no walks while allowing just two runs in a no-decision against Elizabethton last Tuesday.

Neubeck comes from Missouri, where he threw 54.1 innings for the Tigers, including seven innings of shutout ball against Kentucky.

Neubeck has struck out 18 hitters in his two starts this season, the most in the Appalachian League. In those two starts he has left the game with either the lead or a tie.

The award, the first weekly honor for the Doughboys this season.

"He's been an absolute bulldog for us on the mound," Doughboys manager Kevin Mahoney said. "He throws the ball around and throws everything for strikes. He has a short memory; No matter what happens, he's going to compete."

The accolades are the first pitcher of the week award at any level for Neubeck.

The good words for Neubeck wouldn't stop there as pitching coach Ryan Mossman said, "It's a great feeling to know you can give him the ball and you won't have to go get it."

Neubeck's ability to still be effective even late into his starts have been something that's helped this Doughboys team immensely.

"I'd throw him all nine if I could," Mossman said

Neubeck gets the ball Monday as the Doughboys host Kingsport.

