Anderson, Neubeck Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

June 13, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL)







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today that Kingsport's Nathaniel Anderson (Gardner-Webb) and Johnson City's Anthony Neubeck (Missouri) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

Anderson led the Appalachian League with 11 hits last week. In six games, Anderson hit .423 (11-for-26) with five doubles and five RBI. He also scored six runs, walked twice, and went 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. Anderson hit safely in all six games and had back-to-back three hit games Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, Anderson went 3-for-4 with three doubles, his third double drove in the tying and winning runs in the eighth inning of the Kingsport Axmen's 3-2 win. Overall, Anderson leads the Appalachian League in Hits (16) and doubles (6), and is second in AVG (.421). He has also hit safely in eight straight games, tied for the longest streak in the league. The 20-year-old outfielder from Dunwoody, GA, just finished his redshirt freshman season at Gardner-Webb University.

Neubeck struck out 13 over 5.0 innings pitched for the Doughboys on Tuesday night. Johnson City's left-hander surrendered four hits, two runs (one earned) and did not allow a walk over 5.0 innings in his only outing last week. Neubeck's first 10 outs were all strikeouts, he struck out the side in the first, second, and third innings. In two starts for Johnson City this summer, Neubeck has a 3.00 ERA and a .229 batting average against in 9.0 innings pitched, his 18 strikeouts are the second most in the Appalachian League this season. The 19-year-old from Hugo, MN just finished his freshman year at the University of Missouri. This past spring, Neubeck went 3-3 with 60 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched over 15 appearances (nine starts) for the Tigers.

