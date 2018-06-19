Today's Aviators Game Postponed

June 19, 2018 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Lafayette Aviators News Release





Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a double header on July 8th , with a 4:05 start time. All tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any remaining regular home games.

