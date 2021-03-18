Titans Confirm the Signing of Trevor Achenbach for 2021 Season

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed infielder Trevor Achenbach for the 2021 Frontier League season.

Achenbach, 26, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons under Steve Brook with the River City Rascals, hitting a cumulative .287 with 19 home runs and 81 RBI's, including a 2019 Frontier League All-Star nomination.

"Trevor is a major acquisition for the Titans in 2021," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "He is an impact player, an elite defensive 2B, and a tremendous clubhouse addition. I'm thrilled to have him back with me this season and excited to see what he can accomplish in a Titans uniform."

A graduate of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University (Bartlesville, OK), Achenbach had 19 multi-hit games with the Rascals in 2019. At the All-Star break, Achenbach had 52 hits, scored 38 runs, and drove in 25 - smacking 11 doubles, two triples, and five home runs in 49 games.

The Billings, Montana native finished the 2019 campaign hitting .259, ranking tied for ninth in home runs with 14 and 45 RBI's.

He was acquired from the Sussex County Miners apart of a three-team trade on December 14th. In the deal, the Titans sent Yeison Medina to the New Jersey Jackals along with a player to be named later to Sussex County.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

