Titans Add Jandron, Gonzalez, and Greene to 2022 Roster

April 18, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Catcher Ty Greene

(Ottawa Titans) Catcher Ty Greene(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Jandron, right-handed pitcher Nelson Gonzalez, and catcher Ty Greene for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Jandron, 26, officially joins the Titans after being acquired in a trade earlier this off-season from the Pioneer League's Missoula PaddleHeads.

The Negaunee, Michigan native went 1-5 with a 4.81 ERA in 73 innings, striking out 64 in his third professional season with the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers in 2021.

After starting his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha County, Wisconsin), Jandron transferred to Northwood University (Midland, Michigan) in 2017. The 6-foot-1-inch lefty is the all-time winningest pitcher in Northwood history, having gone 21-4 with a 2.41 ERA and earning Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year twice.

Following a successful collegiate career, the southpaw signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. Jandron appeared in 15 games, going 1-3 in 12.1 innings for the Missoula Osprey of the former affiliated Pioneer League.

Gonzalez, 32, brings a wealth of experience to the Titans bullpen after spending the last 14 seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization, reaching triple-A.

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Gonzalez pitched in 22 games last season, going 4-0 with a 5.47 ERA, striking out 24 over 24.2 innings.

At triple-A, Gonzalez set the Albuquerque Isotopes record with his 135th appearance in September of last season. He was also named the Isotopes Pitcher of the Year award in 2015.

Greene, 24, spent the 2021 season in the Los Angeles Angels organization, playing 17 games split between A ball and A-advanced.

A graduate of the University of California (Berkeley, California), Greene will enter his fourth season of professional baseball in 2022.

The San Diego, California native hit a combined .233 with an RBI in 2021.

Greene ended his Cal career with a .322 average, .398 slugging percentage, and .409 on-base percentage in 112 games played. A solid defensive catcher, the 6-foot, 185-pound backstop committed only three errors in 2018, leading to a career .990 fielding percentage.

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Greene was a third-generation catcher at Cal, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Ray and father Terry, who also suited up for the Golden Bears.

In other news, the team has traded INF Kevin Whatley to the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for future considerations.

Also, the club has moved RHP Ramsey Romano to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League in exchange for a PTBNL.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

