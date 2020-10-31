Tickets for Blackberry Smoke in Chattanooga from ShowClix Available Now

This is a socially distant general admission show with options for purchasing VIP tables or suites for groups of 8 or more. VIP tables are set for 8 and are positioned on the field as front row seating. Suites are available for groups of 9, 15 or 24 fans.

Since emerging from Atlanta in the early '00s, Blackberry Smoke has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk.

Their fluidity has paid off handsomely in the form of two Billboard chart-topping country albums, 2015's Holding All The Roses and 2016's Like An Arrow. (For good measure, the latter also topped Billboard's Americana/Folk album chart.)

Blackberry Smoke will headline the show at 4pm. Special guest Chris Roberts will open the show at 3pm.

Chris Roberts is a man who is most alive when he's creating and expressing himself through music and art. His sound is a blend of his Texas roots and his artful life in the mountains of Colorado. Roberts is ready to share his self-described "Rock n' Roll -hippie-country" sound with the world with his first-ever forthcoming musical release "Feather" which he has been hard at work perfecting.

Concession foods, beer, and cocktails will be available.

This show will follow the public safety mandates set forth by the Hamilton County Mayor and the Hamilton County Health Department.

General admission seating will be designated by the number of people in a group and established for maintaining a physical distance from other groups. Our ushers will assist fans with seating their groups when needed.

