Thunderbolts Re-Sign Captain Matthew Hobbs

Published on June 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of captain Matthew Hobbs, who will take on an expanded role with the team in 2026-27.

Hobbs, the longest-tenured captain in Thunderbolts team history, led the Thunderbolts to their second consecutive President's Cup title in the 2025-26 season, his fourth full season with Evansville and second as team captain. Hobbs will take on added responsibility in the upcoming year, including assisting in practice, video breakdown, and more. Hobbs scored 8 goals and 23 points in 57 regular season games before a very strong showing in the playoffs, where he scored 1 goal and 9 points to go with a +10 rating to earn Playoff MVP honors. 4 of his 8 goals in 2025-26 were scored on the power play, tied for most on the Thunderbolts, his +13 rating also tied for the team lead. Since the 2021-22 season, when he was acquired late in his first full professional season from the Birmingham Bulls, the Burlington, Ontario native has scored 36 goals and 90 points in 208 regular season games with Evansville, along with 2 goals and 17 points in 28 career playoff games. Hobbs' current total of 208 regular season games played ranks second most all-time in franchise history, and his 28 playoff games played are tied for the franchise record.

"Going back-to-back was a surreal experience," replied Hobbs when asked to reflect on the Thunderbolts' second consecutive President's Cup victory. "It was an amazing group of guys to do it with. Winning the second (President's Cup Title) was extra special just to prove that the first (in 2025) was no fluke, and that we have built a winning culture in Evansville." Looking ahead to 2026-27, Hobbs continued: "My goals for the upcoming season are to continue getting better every day with the guys in the room and work to give our fans the best product on the ice that they've seen yet by continuing to play tough Evansville Thunderbolt hockey. I'm so pumped for next season, and the opportunity to fight for the opportunity to lift that Cup again, it's an amazing feeling that I want to experience again. Our eyes are back on building this squad back up to get number three."

On the return of Hobbs, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Matt has continued to grow and mature as a captain and leader on this team over the past three seasons. His ability to come to work and work hard every day makes everyone else accountable as well, which leads to our team's success." Coach Bes continued by highlighting the heightened role for Hobbs in the upcoming season: "It is evident that taking the next step by assisting in coaching and learning the daily responsibilities will benefit our team this season. I look forward to working with Matt and mentoring him this season as we look to sustain a winning culture in Evansville."

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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Thunderbolts Re-Sign Captain Matthew Hobbs - Evansville Thunderbolts

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