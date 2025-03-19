Thunderbolts Host Quad City this Saturday for Jurassic Night

Evansville, In.: Returning to the Midwest from Fayetteville, North Carolina with a split of their two games against the Marksmen, the Thunderbolts will travel to Quad City to face the Storm on Thursday night before meeting again at Ford Center this Saturday night for Jurassic Night.

Week In Review:

Evansville began this past weekend with a 3-2 overtime win over the Marksmen on Friday night, with regulation goals from Aidan Litke and Will van der Veen, and the overtime-winning goal by Mackenze Stewart. Evansville initially led 1-0 on Saturday with a goal from Logan vande Meerakker and tied the game 2-2 in the third period with a goal by Tyson Gilmour, however the Marksmen scored a buzzer beater goal with less than 2 seconds left to win the game in regulation 3-2.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will make their final regular season trip to Quad City this Thursday, March 20th, opening face-off set for 6:10pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be an away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's Westside. The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center on Saturday, March 22nd as they host the Storm for Jurassic Night starting at 7:05pm CT, featuring specialty game-worn Jurassic-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, and replica jerseys which will be on sale at the Thunderbolts Merchandise Stand. There will also be Dino Races on the ice during the first intermission.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will play their final regular season road games at Huntsville on Friday, March 28th and Saturday, March 29th, before returning home to host the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday, March 30th at 3:05pm CT for the final Sunday Funday game of the season. Legendary Inflatables will have a slide set up in the lobby, and regular sodas, popcorn, and hot dogs will be on sale for $3 each throughout the game. The Thunderbolts will finish the regular season on Ford Center ice against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, April 4th for Country Night and Saturday, April 5th for Fan Appreciation Night. Country Night will feature Evansville PBR Bull Riders who will be available for autographs, photos, and demonstrations, with a live bull outside on the plaza. A special bundle of (1) ticket to PBR on May 24th and (1) ticket to Country Night is available for $30 at the Ford Center Box Office. Fan Appreciation Night will feature giveaways from local sponsors throughout the game, a post-game jersey auction, and a pregame party on the plaza. More information about both games will be coming soon!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 21-25-4, 46 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (28 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (64 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (18-13-3, .920 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs QCS: 7-2-1

Quad City split their two road games in Pensacola this past weekend, starting on Friday, where Quad City led 2-0 on goals by Weiland Parrish and Brandon Stojcevski, but fell 3-2 as Pensacola scored three goals in the second period. The Storm rebounded on Saturday, shutting out Pensacola 3-0 behind goals from Nick Pennucci, Leif Mattson, and Tommy Tsicos, along with 28 saves by Brent Moran.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 55 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P, 54 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 12 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 3/12: D Will van der Veen signed to standard contract

Wed. 3/12: F Patrick Del Vecchio signed to professional tryout (PTO)

Wed. 3/12: F Brady Lynn placed on waivers

Wed. 3/12: D Jake Mendeszoon released from professional tryout (PTO)

