Thunderbolts Host Havoc this Friday for Free Kids Friday-Mascot Night

October 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After defeating the Havoc in overtime on Saturday night and hosting a record crowd of 7,758 fans on Education Day on Tuesday, the Thunderbolts prepare for a weekend doubleheader against the Havoc, hosting Huntsville this Friday night before playing in Huntsville on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts fell 4-1 in Birmingham on Friday night to start the weekend, with Matthew Barnaby scoring Evansville's goal. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts returned home and came back from 2-0 down to defeat the Havoc 3-2 in overtime, behind two goals from Barnaby and an overtime goal from Brendan Harrogate. The Thunderbolts set a new franchise record for single-game attendance on Tuesday, hosting 7,758 fans as the Thunderbolts hosted Peoria. Unfortunately, Evansville was defeated 5-2 in a close and exciting game until the finish, with goals from Tyson Gilmour and Harrogate.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday, November 1st will be Free Kids Friday/Mascot Night presented by TaylorMade, as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT. Mascots from several local and regional institutions will be on hand, including from the Indianapolis Indians, University of Southern Indiana, University of Evansville, Ellis Park, the Evansville Otters, and Highland Challenger Baseball. With every adult ticket purchased at the Ford Center Box Office, fans will receive a free kid's (12 and under) ticket. An inflatable slide courtesy of Legendary Inflatables will be set up in the lobby, and other activities will be available throughout the concourse. In addition, a blood drive will be held in the Ford Center Corner Club on Friday between 11:00am and 5:00pm, and anyone who donates blood will receive a free ticket for Friday night's game. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. The Thunderbolts will be in Huntsville this Saturday night to take on the Havoc at 7:00pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, November 9th will be Military Appreciation Night as the Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem. All current and retired military personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five friends or family members for only $11 per ticket, with valid identification.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 3-0-1, 7 Points, T-1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Noah Finstrom (4 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Noah Finstrom (5 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (1-0-1, .938 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs HSV: 1-0

Prior to Saturday's game in Evansville, the Havoc soundly defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-1 in Huntsville on Friday night. Jeremy Gervais, Robbie Fisher, Noah Finstrom, Buster Larsson, and Giovanni Procopio each scored one goal. Prior to the Thunderbolts comeback on Saturday night, the Havoc had initially built up a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Finstrom and Larsson.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 10/28: D Brock Bartholomew signed to contract

Mon. 10/28: D Nolan McElhaney placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Fri. 10/25: F Carson Gallagher signed to professional tryout (PTO)

Wed. 10/23: G Jason Capriotti placed on team suspension

Tue. 10/22: F Lincoln Hatten called up to ECHL Worcester

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.