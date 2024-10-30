SPHL Announces Suspension
October 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Renat Dadadzhanov
Peoria's Renat Dadadzhanov has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 19, Peoria at Evansville, played on Tuesday, October 29.
Dadadzhanov was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 11:55 of the second period.
Dadadzhanov will miss Peoria's game Friday against Quad City.
