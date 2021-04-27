Threshers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Threshers single-game tickets for the 2021 summer season at BayCare Ballpark are now available and the full promotional schedule has been announced. Purchase tickets anytime at ThreshersBaseball.com, call the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457 or stop by Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Opening Night is Tuesday, May 4, with a 7 p.m. game versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The Low-A Southeast League schedule features 60 home games through September 12. Threshers ticket prices are $11 for premium box. $8 for field box and $6 for berm and senior/child.

As the curtain rises on the 2021 season, essential members of the community will be honored at BayCare Ballpark and on Threshers social media for our Frontline Worker Appreciation Week during the opening homestand May 4-8.

Promotional Schedule Highlights:

Bark at the Ballpark - Bring your canine companion with you on a Beach Dogs Friday, May 21, as your $6 dog ticket benefits the Humane Society of Pinellas.

Beach Dogs - The Clearwater Threshers alternate identity returns for select Friday home games. Wear your Beach Dogs gear to cheer on the Clearwater players as they take the field in Beach Dogs jerseys and caps. Beach Dogs Friday nights are May 21, June 25, July 30, August 27.

Dollar Tuesday - The fan favorite returns with $1 hot dogs, 12 oz. fountain sodas, 16 oz. domestic drafts (21+), peanuts, popcorn, and other concession goodies. Due to MLB-mandated reduced capacity, a limited number of $1 tickets will be available.

Fireworks - Saturday night postgame fireworks are back! Stay after the game for the best fireworks display in Tampa Bay. Schedule:

May 8 - Fireworks by Champion Coach

May 22 - Fireworks by Sysco

June 12 - Fireworks on Pride Night

June 26 - Fireworks on Military & Veterans Appreciation Night

July 2 & 3 - Independence Day Fireworks by Budweiser

July 17 - Fireworks on Scout Night by Kelli's Catering & Events

July 31 - Fireworks by Banquet Masters

August 7 - Fireworks by Miller/Coors

August 28 - Fireworks by Clearwater Gas

September 11 - Fireworks on First Responders Appreciation Night & 9/11 Remembrance

Giveaways - Arrive early, as quantities are limited for these premium items:

May 7 - Coors Light pint glass (21+)

June 11 - Pitch For Pink ladies baseball cap by Banquet Masters

June 25 - Beach Dogs hat by Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County

July 16 - Strikeout Cancer Night bucket hat by Academy Bus

July 30 - Beach Dogs beach towel by Spectrum

August 6 - Kid's backpack by Kelli's Catering & Events for children 13 and under

August 27 -Shaker bottle by PEScience

September 10 - Captain America Bobblehead by Banquet Masters

Independence Day Fireworks - presented by Budweiser on July 2 & 3.

Lil' Anglers Kids Club - The Lil' Anglers presented by BayCare Kids meets on Thursday nights for children 13 and younger. For only $25 a season, members receive tickets and food vouchers to all 10 Thursday home games with special activities, plus exclusive gear like a Lil' Anglers T-shirt and hat.

Military & Veterans Appreciation Night - with fireworks on Saturday, July 26.

Pitch For Pink - The annual breast cancer awareness and fundraising event to benefit the Morton Plant Mease Foundation is Friday, June 11.

Silver Sharks Seniors Club - The Silver Sharks presented by BayCare meets for Wednesday games. Our 55+ club features a ticket and parking to all 10 Wednesday home games, plus swag like a new reversible bucket hat and a store discount.

Visit ThreshersBaseball.com for the full promotional schedule and to purchase advance tickets.

Game times for Tuesday-Thursday games is 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday night contests start at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday first pitch is at 12 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to game time except for Saturdays and July 2 & 3 (5 p.m. gates). Four Wednesdays are also noon start times: June 23 & 30, July 14 & 28.

Per MLB protocols, the Threshers are currently operating at a reduced capacity for seating. All tickets are sold in pods, masks and physical distancing are required in the ballpark. A new bag policy allows single-compartment purses, medical and diaper bags, but no backpacks. A comprehensive BayCare Ballpark A-Z Guide may be found at ThreshersBaseball.com.

BayCare Ballpark is hosting the Southeast League West matchup of the Dunedin Blue Jays versus the Bradenton Marauders for their six-game series May 11-16. The Tuesday-Saturday games are at 6:30 p.m. with Sunday at 1 p.m. General admission $5 tickets will be available walk-up.

The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Clearwater for its postseason tournament at BayCare Ballpark May 25-30.

