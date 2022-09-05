Threshers Drop Fourth Straight in Final Road Contest, 12-7 to Flying Tigers

LAKELAND, FL - Despite leading 6-0 in the second inning, the Clearwater Threshers fell 12-7 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the five-game series finale at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Clearwater finished the 2022 road slate with a 30-34 record.

Right-hander Carlos Betancourt made his first start of the season on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three innings of work.

The Threshers (21-38, 56-68) opened the scoring in the first on an RBI single by Micah Yonamine to make it 1-0. The first baseman reached base four times in the game and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Leading 1-0 in the second, the Threshers pushed home five runs on four hits to build a commanding 6-0 lead. The visitors got runs on a Lakeland fielding error, a two-run double by Troy Schreffler, and RBI singles from Otto Kemp and Wilfredo Flores.

The Flying Tigers (32-26, 64-60) exploded for 12 unanswered runs after scratching across three runs in the home half of the second off Betancourt, four runs in the fourth off righty Nicoly Pina and five more runs in the fifth off of relievers Alex McKenney and Andrew Walling. Lakeland sent all nine hitters to the plate twice in the game, building a 12-6 lead.

The Threshers got one run back in the seventh when Jamari Baylor roped an RBI single into left to trim the deficit to 12-7, but the visitors couldn't inch any closer. Baylor finished the game 1-for-3 with one walk and one RBI.

There were a total of 14 walks issued in the game, as the Threshers dropped to 2-9 against the Flying Tigers in the season series and dropped four of five contests in the final road series of the year.

Following an off day Monday, Clearwater returns home on Tuesday night to open the final six-game series of the season against the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch from BayCare Ballpark on Dollar Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network will begin at 6:20 p.m.

