Threshers Announce 2022 Game Times

Opening Night for the Philadelphia Phillies' Low-A Southeast League affiliate will be Friday, April 8, with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

The Threshers will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday with a 12:00 p.m. Sunday matinee for each home series.

Wednesdays May 18, June 15 and July 27 have 12:00 p.m. game times and will have local students in attendance for education and camp days. Wednesday, July 13, is also a 12:00 p.m. game.

A game originally slated for Thursday, May 19, has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

The Threshers host their annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks on Sunday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The full summer promotional schedule will be released at a later date, including the return of our Silver Sharks senior's club on Wednesdays, Lil' Anglers kid's club on Thursdays and fireworks on Saturday nights.

