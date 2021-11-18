Threshers Announce 2022 Game Times
November 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Opening Night for the Philadelphia Phillies' Low-A Southeast League affiliate will be Friday, April 8, with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
The Threshers will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday with a 12:00 p.m. Sunday matinee for each home series.
Wednesdays May 18, June 15 and July 27 have 12:00 p.m. game times and will have local students in attendance for education and camp days. Wednesday, July 13, is also a 12:00 p.m. game.
A game originally slated for Thursday, May 19, has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
The Threshers host their annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks on Sunday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.
The full summer promotional schedule will be released at a later date, including the return of our Silver Sharks senior's club on Wednesdays, Lil' Anglers kid's club on Thursdays and fireworks on Saturday nights.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from November 18, 2021
- Threshers Announce 2022 Game Times - Clearwater Threshers
- Don't Miss out on Early Bird Pricing - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.