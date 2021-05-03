Threshers 2021 Roster Released

CLEARWATER, FL - The Philadelphia Phillies released the initial Opening Night 30-man roster for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers. The summer squad consists of 18 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

Six of the Phillies' top 30 prospects (MLB.com) will take the field for the Threshers this season: #2 RHP Mick Abel, #6 SS Luis Garcia, #7 SS Casey Martin, #8 OF Johan Rojas, #28 LHP Jordi Martínez, and #29 RHP Eduar Segovia.

Abel was selected by the Phillies in the first round of the 2020 draft as the 15th overall pick out of Jesuit High School (Portland, Oregon). The 19-year-old did not pitch in his senior year of high school due to the pandemic.

The Threshers' middle infield will see the talents of two top prospects, Luis Garcia and Casey Martin. Garcia, the third-ranked shortstop in the 2017-18 international signing period, spent the 2019 season with Lakewood. Martin was selected in the third round by the Phillies in the 2020 draft.

Rojas was named the winner of the Larry Rojas award at the conclusion of minor league spring training. The award is given annually to the foreign-born player who stood out the most during minor league camp. The Dominican-born outfielder led the New York-Penn League in triples (6) during his 2019 rookie season with Williamsport.

Pitchers Martínez and Segovia were also among the Phillies' 2017-2018 international signings, spending the 2019 season in the Gulf Coast League.

The team will be helmed by first-year skipper Milver Reyes. Joining Reyes will be pitching coach Tyler Anderson and hitting coach Cody Asche. Rounding out the field staff is athletic trainer Meaghan Flaherty and strength and conditioning coach Jose Salas.

Roster Breakdown:

Pitchers (19): Mick Abel, Tyler Adams, Tyler Burch, Dylan Castaneda, Starlyn Castillo, Cristian Hernández, Nick Lackney, Fernando Lozano, Alejandro Made, Rafael Marcano, Jordi Martínez, Gunner Mayer, Carlo Reyes, Rodolfo Sanchez, Eduar Segovia, Victor Vargas, JP Woodward, Gabriel Yanez.

Catchers (2): Christopher Burke, Abrahán Gutiérrez

Infielders (6): Luis Garcia, Edgar Made, Casey Martin, D.J. Stewart, Nicolas Torres, Rixon Wingrove.

Outfielders (4): Hunter Markwardt, Ben Pelletier, Johan Rojas, Corbin Williams.

The Clearwater Threshers open the season at home on Tuesday, May 4, against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. with 6:00 p.m. gates. To purchase tickets and view the full promotional schedule, visit ThreshersBaseball.com.

