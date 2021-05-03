Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Projected Opening Day Roster
May 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
The Dunedin Blue Jays have announced the projected 30-man roster for Opening Day. A complete list is below.
The team begins the season on the road tomorrow, May 4th, against the Tampa Tarpons with first pitch set for 6:30 PM. Adrian Hernandez is scheduled to make his first career Opening Day start.
Pitchers (16): Catchers (3): Infielders (7): Outfielders (4):
CONCEPCION, Jol: RHP BRITTON, Zach BARGER, Addison AMMONS, Justin
DE PAULA, Juan: RHP MORALES, Anthony COOK, Zac MUELLER, Mack
EISERT, Brandon: LHP SLONIGER, Ryan HIRALDO, Miguel RIVERA, Eric
GARCIA, Winder: RHP MARTINEZ, Orelvis SOLARTE, Jhon
GASTON, Willy: RHP MORRIS, PK
HERNANDEZ, Adrian: RHP RAY, Harry
HERNANDEZ, Roither: RHP SCHNEIDER, Davis
MELEAN, Alejandro: RHP
MONSION, Rafael: LHP
OHASHI, Rafael: RHP
PAULINO, Naswell: LHP
PONCE, Gabriel: RHP
ROBBERSE, Sem: RHP
RUWE, Thomas: RHP
TOWNSEND, Grant: RHP
ZULUETA, Yosver: RHP
