Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Projected Opening Day Roster

May 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The Dunedin Blue Jays have announced the projected 30-man roster for Opening Day. A complete list is below.

The team begins the season on the road tomorrow, May 4th, against the Tampa Tarpons with first pitch set for 6:30 PM. Adrian Hernandez is scheduled to make his first career Opening Day start.

Pitchers (16): Catchers (3): Infielders (7): Outfielders (4):

CONCEPCION, Jol: RHP BRITTON, Zach BARGER, Addison AMMONS, Justin

DE PAULA, Juan: RHP MORALES, Anthony COOK, Zac MUELLER, Mack

EISERT, Brandon: LHP SLONIGER, Ryan HIRALDO, Miguel RIVERA, Eric

GARCIA, Winder: RHP MARTINEZ, Orelvis SOLARTE, Jhon

GASTON, Willy: RHP MORRIS, PK

HERNANDEZ, Adrian: RHP RAY, Harry

HERNANDEZ, Roither: RHP SCHNEIDER, Davis

MELEAN, Alejandro: RHP

MONSION, Rafael: LHP

OHASHI, Rafael: RHP

PAULINO, Naswell: LHP

PONCE, Gabriel: RHP

ROBBERSE, Sem: RHP

RUWE, Thomas: RHP

TOWNSEND, Grant: RHP

ZULUETA, Yosver: RHP

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.