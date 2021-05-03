Hammerheads announce 2021 Opening Day roster

May 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







Jupiter, FLA - It has been nearly two years since the Jupiter Hammerheads were last in action, but with the 2021 season just around the corner, Jupiter is excited to announce their Opening Day roster.

Top talent within the Miami Marlins organization will continue to come through Jupiter as five Top-30 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) will be wearing a Hammerheads jersey to start the 2021 season.

The 2021 pitching staff will be led by Marlins No. 9 prospect Dax Fulton, a second-round pick in 2020, and No. 25 prospect Eury Perez, an international free agent signee from the Dominican Republic in 2019. Fulton, a southpaw from Oklahoma, needed Tommy John surgery in 2019, but has spent time at Miami's alternate training site recovering in preparation for the season. Perez is a 6-foot-9 righthander who impressed in the instructional league last fall.

On the dirt, the attention turns to No. 13 prospect Nasim Nunez and No. 30 prospect Osiris Johnson. Nunez has been touted for his defense and speed. The 20-year-old shortstop led the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League with 28 stolen bases in 2019. Johnson was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft and is cousins with former MLB shortstop Jimmy Rollins. The righty hit .301 in the Gulf Coast League in 2018 but was sidelined with a tibial stress fracture in 2019.

Marlins No. 11 overall prospect Victor Mesa Jr. will be asked to patrol the outfield at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this summer. The Cuban outfielder and brother to Victor Victor Mesa, who played for the Hammerheads in 2019, excelled in Cuba's 18-and-under league hitting .440/.560/.667 in 2018.

The Jupiter Hammerheads will kick off their 2021 campaign on May 4th when they visit the St. Lucie Mets. Jupiter will play their first home game on May 11th when they host the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Complete 2021 Jupiter Hammerheads Roster (Top -30 MLB Pipeline prospects highlighted in bold):

Pitchers (13): Justin Evans, Dax Fulton, Geremy Galindez, Matt Givin, M.D. Johnson, Yeremin Lara, Chris Mokma, Andrew Nardi, Eury Perez, Jackson Rose, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Sterner, Edison Suriel

Catchers (3): Cameron Barstad, Jan Mercado, Casey Combs

Infielders (6): Osiris Johnson, Ynmanol Marinez, Nasim Nunez, Zach Owings, Dalvy Rosario, Sean Reynolds

Outfielders (5): Diowill Burgos, Ashton Easley, Troy Johnston, Victor Mesa Jr., JD Orr

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.