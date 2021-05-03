Fun-Filled Opening Homestand Awaits Marauders Fans

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their 2021 season next Tuesday, May 4, at 6:05 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. to fans for the first time since August 29, 2019.

Throughout the six-game opening series, the Marauders have promotions and themes planned to welcome fans back to LECOM Park:

Tuesday, May 4 (6:05 p.m.) â Opening Night, presented by Stouffer's

Wednesday, May 5 (6:05 p.m.) â Bark in the Park, $3 Truly Hard Seltzer

Thursday, May 6 (6:05 p.m.) â Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota

Friday, May 7 (6:05 p.m.) â Opening Weekend presented by Pepsi, 941 T-Shirt Giveaway (must be purchased as part of a ticket package)

Saturday, May 8 (6:05 p.m.) â Opening Weekend presented by Pepsi, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 9 (1:05 p.m.) â Opening Weekend presented by Pepsi, Mother's Day Celebration

Tickets for all May home games are available at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

