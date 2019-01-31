Three Beavers Joining Knights

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Elliot Willy and freshmen infielders Matthew Gretler and Jake Harvey of Oregon State will join the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season.

A native of Bend and former star at Bend High School, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Willy is a versatile outfielder who played on the Knights' 2017 and 2018 title teams after spending 2016 with his hometown Bend Elks.

Willy hit .320 (32-100) in 38 games for the Knights in 2017, with four homers and 20 RBIs. He starred in playoff series wins over Yakima Valley and Victoria, hitting .500 (9-18) with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three RBIs and five walks in six games.

His 2018 season was shortened by a broken hamate bone suffered in a game against Bend. He hit .091 in three appearances, with a homer and an RBI.

Willy redshirted for OSU in 2017 and hit .333 (1-3) in three games in 2018, with a double and an RBI.

Harvey is a 5-8, 176-pound middle infielder from Southridge High School in Kennewick, Wash., where he was a four-year letterman.

Harvey was first-team all-state, all-league, and the Washington 3A player of the year as a senior, when he helped lead Southridge to the state title. He hit .517 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 30 RBIs.

He was also all-state and all-league and was named the area MVP as a junior, when he hit .516 with 12 doubles, five triples, 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He was also 4-0, 2.30 as a pitcher.

He was second-team all-league and all-area as a sophomore, hitting .426 with nine doubles, five triples, 19 RBIs and 11 steals.

Gretler is a 6-foot, 170-pound third baseman from Bonney Lake High School in Bonney Lake, Wash. A four-year high school letterman, he is the younger brother of ex-OSU star Michael Gretler, a former Victoria HarbourCat now in the Pittsburgh minor-league organization.

Matthew was the Tacoma News-Tribune's area Player of the Year and Pierce County League MVP after hitting .481 as a senior, with 13 homers, 45 RBIs and a school-record 47 runs. and 45 RBI.

Gretler earned Puget Sound League MVP honors and was a first-team Tacoma News Tribune all-star as a junior, when he hit .464 with eight doubles, seven homers, 23 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

He was also first-team all-league and a first-team Tacoma News-Tribune all-star as a sophomore, and all-league as a freshman. He earned TNT Silver Slugger honors as a junior and sophomore.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

