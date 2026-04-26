This KOKE VEGAS Pass = JJ WILLIAMS GOAL!

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







JJ Williams scored a second-half brace to lead Rhode Island FC to a 4-0 victory against the Charleston Battery on Wednesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium to earn a second consecutive league win as Jojea Kwizera and Dwayne Atkinson also found the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2026

Monterey Bay FC Draw and Then Defeat Oakland Roots in Penalties to Secure First Prinx Tires USL Cup Victory - Monterey Bay FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.