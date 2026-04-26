This KOKE VEGAS Pass = JJ WILLIAMS GOAL!
Published on April 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
JJ Williams scored a second-half brace to lead Rhode Island FC to a 4-0 victory against the Charleston Battery on Wednesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium to earn a second consecutive league win as Jojea Kwizera and Dwayne Atkinson also found the net for the hosts.
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