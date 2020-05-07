This Day in Threshers History: May 7

Julio Rodriguez had a 2011 to remember, as the then-21-year-old pitcher paced all of Minor League Baseball with 16 wins. On May 7, the right-hander won his fifth consecutive start in a 4-0 shutout over the Dunedin Blue Jays to improve to 5-0 to start the season on his way to a 16-7 campaign.

The starter lasted seven innings for his second straight quality start, and stretched his scoreless-innings streak in May to 13.2 frames.

Clearwater's offense put up two early runs at Bright House Field with RBI singles from Jonathan Singleton and Jeremy Barnes. The Threshers tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth with a two-run shot off the bat of Darin Ruf.

The victory improved Clearwater to 20-10 through the early portion of the season, but the team still finished 7.5 games behind the Daytona Cubs in the first half of the schedule.

