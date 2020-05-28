This Day in Threshers History: May 28

The 2014 Clearwater Threshers did not get off to a strong start to the season with just 17 wins in the first half, but the club still had bright spots throughout the half. One such occurrence happened May 28 in a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Fort Myers Miracle at Bright House Field.

Trailing 4-1 with two outs and nobody on in the ninth, Pete Lavin set the stage for the comeback by reaching on a catcher's interference, and moved up to second on a single from Chris Swauger. Art Charles stepped up and drove the game-tying, three-run home run out to right to force extra innings.

Neither team plated a run in the 10th, allowing the home team to finish off the visitors.

With one out, Swauger and Charles drew free passes to put the winning run in scoring position for Logan Moore. The left-handed hitter smacked a single to center, scoring Swauger for the walk-off victory.

