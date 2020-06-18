This Day in Threshers History: June 18
June 18, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
The sight of the Florida State League's 50th All-Star Game was Bright House Field on June 18, 2011, where the North came out on top of the South with a 5-3 victory.
Only four members of the Clearwater Threshers were initially named to the All-Star team, with Jonathan Pettibone making the start for the North squad. The right-hander tossed just one inning, striking out one in his lone frame.
Jarrad Cosart tossed a perfect inning of relief in the third, and Trevor May earned the win with a scoreless fifth.
Julio Rodriguez struck out a man in the seventh in a clean inning of work to round out Clearwater's appearances in the contest.
Of the 45 players who took the field in the matchup, 15 went on to reach the major league level. The list includes:
Jose Alvarez
Justin Bour
Ramon Cabrera
Alex Colome
Jarrad Cosart
Khris Davis
Matthew den Dekker
Scooter Gennett
Brad Glenn
Kyle Jensen
A.J. Jimenez
Joe Kelly
Trevor May
Jonathan Pettibone
AJ Ramos
