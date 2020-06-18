This Day in Threshers History: June 18

The sight of the Florida State League's 50th All-Star Game was Bright House Field on June 18, 2011, where the North came out on top of the South with a 5-3 victory.

Only four members of the Clearwater Threshers were initially named to the All-Star team, with Jonathan Pettibone making the start for the North squad. The right-hander tossed just one inning, striking out one in his lone frame.

Jarrad Cosart tossed a perfect inning of relief in the third, and Trevor May earned the win with a scoreless fifth.

Julio Rodriguez struck out a man in the seventh in a clean inning of work to round out Clearwater's appearances in the contest.

Of the 45 players who took the field in the matchup, 15 went on to reach the major league level. The list includes:

Jose Alvarez

Justin Bour

Ramon Cabrera

Alex Colome

Jarrad Cosart

Khris Davis

Matthew den Dekker

Scooter Gennett

Brad Glenn

Kyle Jensen

A.J. Jimenez

Joe Kelly

Trevor May

Jonathan Pettibone

AJ Ramos

