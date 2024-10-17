The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Bobblehead Ticket Package for 2025 Is Available

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers went to the lab at the end of the 2024 season to begin concocting their plans for an amazing 2025 season. They came up with a terrific bobblehead lineup that features former Rattlers players, mascots, and a few that are so secret we can't show them to you yet.

The 2025 Bobblehead Ticket Package is available now! Order prior to October 25 and a Timber Rattlers jersey is a part of your ticket package.

Saturday, April 19 (1:10pm): Football Whiffer presented by Titletown - The 2025 Draft will be less than a week away from starting in Green Bay when the Timber Rattlers host their first bobblehead giveaway of the season. Whiffer has announced his intention to enter the draft. He posed for a football bobblehead presented by Titletown instead of playing college football or participating in a combine. We like his chances.

Sunday, May 4 (1:10pm): Sugar Skull Mascot - The Timber Rattlers will be celebrating both Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversiόn and Cinco de Mayo on this game with a special Sugar Skull Bobblehead that we are keeping a secret for now.

Sunday, May 18 (1:10pm): Yooper Pratt presented by Auto-Owners Insurance and Alliance Insurance Centers - Yes. We know. It's Cooper Pratt, one of the top prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. For this game he becomes Yooper Pratt to help celebrate his appearance with the Timber Rattlers on Yooper Night in 2024 for this bobblehead presented by Auto-Owners Insurance and Alliance Insurance Centers.

Sunday, June 1 (1:10pm): Jackson Chourio Hitting presented by Heartland Label Printers - Everyone knew that Jackson Chourio would be special when he was a Timber Rattler in 2022. We celebrate his initiation to the 20/20 club with this bobblehead of the Chourio swinging for the fences courtesy of Heartland Label Printers.

Sunday, June 8 (1:10pm): Brewers Sunday Fang presented by Dairy Queen - The mascots fought for this one. Fang won out to be the subject of this bobblehead to show off the new Brewers Sunday jersey for the 2025 season made possible by Dairy Queen.

Friday, June 27 (6:40pm): Fans' Choice Udder Tuggers Bobblehead presented by Engage Orthodontics - Engage Orthodontics and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers turn this selection over to you. The annual Fans' Choice bobblehead is in your hands for Udder Tuggers Weekend. Stay alert for the choices that will be revealed on our social media channels to make your voice heard.

Saturday, July 12 (6:40pm): Secret Alternate Identity presented by Jack's Pizza - Jack's Pizza and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got together for this bobblehead, but we can't tell you what it is yet. Trust us. It's going to be amazing.

Wednesday, July 30 (6:40pm): Fauxback Bobbleboy - The classic bobbleboy is back for 2025. We had the Fauxback atmosphere last year when we showed off the Timber Rattlers logo as it would have been in the 1940s. This bobbleboy has the same aesthetic for 2025 Fauxback Night.

Saturday, August 16 (6:40pm): Sliding Jackson Chourio presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair - The second part of the 20/20 club when you have 20 homers is 20 stolen bases. Asphalt Seal & Repair presents this sliding Jackson Chourio bobblehead that will connect with the swinging Jackson Chourio bobblehead from earlier in the season.

Friday, August 29 (6:40pm): Jeferson Quero Bratoberfest presented by Salmon's Meat Products - Milwaukee Brewers catching prospect Jeferson Quero was a Timber Rattler during Bratoberfest in 2022. We commemorate his time with us in the final bobblehead in the package and it is presented by Salmon's.

If you still need time to think about it after the deadline for the jersey passes, you may still get a ticket package that includes all the bobblehead games next season, a free ticket to Opening Night, and a free pass to non-bobblehead April home games - excluding April 5 and April 6 - if you make your purchase by Monday, December 16.

The first 1,000 fans without the ticket package to attend each of the games listed above will receive one of the on the bobbleheads available the date of that game.

The Bobblehead Ticket Package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $150 or a Reserved Bleacher Seat option for $120 online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field, or by calling (920) 733-4152.

