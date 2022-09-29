The Hank Aaron Tribute Game

JACKSON, MS - Tim Bennett, CEO of the Hank Aaron Sports Academy ("HASA") announced today that the Mississippi Braves would play an exhibition game against the Jackson State University Tigers, a local Historically Black College and University ("HBCU"), on April 5, 2023. The game will be billed as The Hank Aaron Tribute Game.

This game, taking place in Jackson, MS, will be the first time a minor league baseball team has played at the former home stadium of the New York Mets and Houston Astros Minor League franchises in 23 years, prior to the purchase and relocation of the (then) Jackson Generals by Hall of Fame Pitcher Nolan Ryan in 1999.

Bennett also announced that the net of all gate proceeds would go towards the facilities Renovations Assistance Program ("R.A.P.") which will focus on upgrades of local baseball parks and facilities owned by the city of Jackson. Jackson has the unfortunate designation of having seven high schools, with not one of the seven having an on-campus baseball field, thus leaving those teams to play on city-owned, public, and often sub-par fields.

"Having our Mississippi Braves team compete against the Jackson State Tigers not only will provide a great exhibition for our players, but it will also be a wonderful opportunity to help raise money for a wonderful and much-needed cause," said Ben Sestanovich, Atlanta Braves assistant general manager, player development.

SWS became the home of the HASA in 2021 to assist the under-served community of youth in the Jackson-Metro area as an extension and magnification of the legacy of Henry "Hank" Aaron. It has served as a home field for the seven Jackson Public School baseball teams along with summer/fall youth baseball, camps, clinics, and free programs designed to attract minority and under-served children to learn and play the game of baseball.

"We live in a world where promises are made quite frequently but go unfulfilled, we are fortunate to have the Atlanta Braves display that they are not only World Champions on the field but also in the

community as well, by standing behind their commitment to being leaders in the game of baseball to under-privileged and often overlooked communities." said Tim Bennett - HASA CEO

"The state of Mississippi is known to be the poorest state in the country and is often portrayed in a negative light, but how refreshing it is to see a diverse initiative that will benefit our future leaders both on and off the field where there is an apparent lack of opportunities available at the MLB and MiLB levels." - add Bennett

Mississippi is the host state for both the Atlanta Braves (Trustmark Park in Pearl) and the Milwaukee Brewers (MGM Park in Biloxi) MiLB teams, representing the only two teams that Hank Aaron played for.

SWS has a seating capacity of 5,200 and the ability to draw a sell-out crowd could potentially result in a capital contribution to the facility's R.A.P. of $150,000.00 in 2023.

Tim Bennett, the Auburndale, FL. native is Co-Owner of the Milwaukee Brewers franchise, the "Biloxi Shuckers", playing at MGM Park and recognized as the first African-American to hold such a position in the history of the state of Mississippi and one of only a few active owners in the country in both MLB and MiLB respectively.

The Hank Aaron Sports Academy is the home of the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Baseball Championship

