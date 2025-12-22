THE GLOVES (And a Lot of Pads) ARE OFF

Published on December 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







Philadelphia Wings' Nick Damude and Rochester Knighthawk's Rylan Hartley go head to head in Saturday night's game







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 21, 2025

Black Bears Erase Eight-Goal Deficit, Fall in Heartbreaker - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.