THE GLOVES (And a Lot of Pads) ARE OFF
Published on December 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Philadelphia Wings' Nick Damude and Rochester Knighthawk's Rylan Hartley go head to head in Saturday night's game
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 21, 2025
- Black Bears Erase Eight-Goal Deficit, Fall in Heartbreaker - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final
- Wings Take Thrilling Opener over Mammoth
- Wings Postgame: Wings (8) vs. Mammoth (7) Final
- Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season
- Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo