The Finals Are SET! San Diego vs. Milwaukee Preview + MASL Award Winners REVEALED!: MASL Monday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







On this episode of MASL Monday, Alex and Phil dive deep into the thrilling conclusion of the Major Arena Soccer League semifinals. We break down the St. Louis Ambush vs. San Diego Sockers series-analyzing the tactical shifts that allowed San Diego to punch their ticket to the finals and what this playoff run means for the future of the Ambush.

Then, we preview the ultimate indoor soccer heavyweight bout: San Diego Sockers vs. Milwaukee Wave. It's a battle of the titans for the Ron Newman Cup. Who has the edge in goal? Which star player will cement their legacy? We have the full breakdown and predictions.

Join the conversation in the comments! Who is your MVP? Who wins the Cup?

#MASL #IndoorSoccer #SanDiegoSockers #MilwaukeeWave #StLouisAmbush #RonNewmanCup #SoccerAwards







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 20, 2026

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