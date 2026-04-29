The Difference? Playing as One. Tap in for the Full UFL Show on Youtube
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Ta'amu Claims Second Straight Weekly Honor, Fields and Johnson Recognized - UFL
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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