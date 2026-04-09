The Best Shot Stoppers of Matchweek 4
Published on April 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS, Paramount+ and NWSL+ this season!
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