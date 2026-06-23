The Backheel to Finish?!

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Jake Keegan stole the show in the first half with two goals in an eight-minute span, and both Enock Kwakwa and Kaihim Thomas scored in the second half for Corpus Christi FC as it prevailed with a 4-1 win over Sarasota Paradise, Corpus Christi's third consecutive victory.







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