That's Marvel-Ous: Big Game James to Make MLB Debut Today

September 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher James Marvel has been selected from Indianapolis. The 25-year-old will start in place of Mitch Keller, making his major league debut against the first-place St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

Marvel, selected by the Pirates in the 36th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University, dominated across two levels this summer. He went 9-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 17 starts with Double-A Altoona and carried that success to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he posted a perfect 7-0 record and 2.67 ERA in 11 outings. He threw a seven-inning, complete-game shutout in his Triple-A debut vs. Toledo and gave up two earned runs or less in eight of his 11 starts. The San Francisco native has not suffered a loss since May 24 at Double-A Portland.

Overall, Marvel notched a 16-5 record and 2.94 ERA in 28 starts. He led all minor league pitchers in wins, was one of 10 pitchers to make 28 starts and tied for fifth with 162.1 innings pitched.

Marvel joins infielders Cole Tucker and Kevin Kramer, outfielder Jason Martin, catcher Steven Baron, and right-handed pitchers Yacksel Rios and Alex McRae as players either selected or recalled by Pittsburgh this September. Kramer was recalled after Martin suffered a dislocated shoulder in his first September game for the Buccos on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Indianapolis' first-time call-ups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.